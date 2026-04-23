UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2026: Failed in UP Board exams? here're alternative career options

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their marks through the board’s official websites.

To access their results, candidates should visit the online portals — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in. The board has made the scorecards available digitally for easy access.

This year, a large number of students took part in the examinations, which were held from February 18 to March 12. In total, around 53.37 lakh students appeared across the state. Out of these, nearly 27.61 lakh students sat for the high school (Class 10) exams, while about 25.76 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate (Class 12) exams.

The examinations were conducted at 8,033 centres set up across Uttar Pradesh, ensuring wide coverage and smooth organisation of the process.

Supplementary exam, re-exam always an option

Students who are not satisfied with their results or who did not pass have several options available. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary examinations, giving them a chance to improve their scores without losing a full academic year.

For students who do not clear multiple subjects, there is an option to either re-enrol in school as regular students or appear for the exams again as private candidates.

Alternative career options

Experts also suggest that students who are unable to pass should consider alternative learning paths. Skill-based certificate and diploma courses can provide practical knowledge and open doors to job opportunities.

Some of the popular options include courses in animation and multimedia, graphic design, and UI/UX design. Students can also explore digital marketing programmes, which cover areas like search engine optimisation, content creation, and social media marketing. Basic computer courses such as Tally, MS Office, and desktop publishing, along with photography and video editing, are also in demand.

These courses often do not require passing Class 10 or 12 and can help students build careers through freelance or full-time work.