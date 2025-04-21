UP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 expected today, here are latest updates on UPMSP matric and inter results UP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 is expected to be announced today, April 21. Students who appeared in the UP Board 10th 2025 exam and UPMSP 12th 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on login page.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely release the class 10th and 12th results 2025 today, April 21. Students eagerly waiting for the UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of UPMSP for the latest updates.

According to media reports, UPMSP 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced between April 21 and 25. However, the board has not confirmed the exact date and time of releasing the results. Once the results are out, students will be able to access the UP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 link at the websites of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in or through SMS, and Digilocker. Apart from these websites, students will be able to download their scorecards from our website, https://www.indiatvnews.com/education.

This year, the UP Board UPMSP 10th and 12th Exams 2024 were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025, wherein nearly 25.56 lakh students appeared for the UP Board High School examination, while 25.77 lakh students took the Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate examination.

Last year, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025 were declared on April 20 at a press conference at the Prayagraj headquarters. The board had also announced the details on results such as pass percentage, supplementary/compartment exam dates, number of students who passed and more. The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 89.55%, while that of Class 12 was 82.6 per cent.

How to download UPMSP matric and inter results?

Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your roll number, captcha and submit.

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025 for future reference.

Where to check scores

Once released, students will be able to check their results online through the following official websites:

Passing Marks

To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those failing in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear in the compartment exams, which will be conducted later in the year, allowing them a second chance to qualify without losing the academic session.