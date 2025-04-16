UP Board Result 2025: State education minister hints at improved UPMSP 10th, 12th grades, latest updates here UP Board Result 2025 for 10th and 12th grades is expected to be announced soon. Students and parents can download their results using their roll number on the login page once released. Check the latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The wait for the UP Board 10th and 12th results is expected to conclude soon. Once the results are announced, students and parents will be able to download the UPMSP 10th and 12th results from the official UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.nic.in.

To download the UP Board results for the 10th and 12th grades, students must enter their roll number on the login page. After the results are released, they will also be able to access their results directly through the India TV news website. Amid this wait, indications suggest a positive outcome for the UP Board 10th and 12th results. According to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Minister, Gulab Devi, the results for high school and intermediate will be declared soon, and she mentioned that the results are expected to be very good.

Previously, rumours were circulating on social media regarding the release date of April 15, but the board has clarified that the results will not be released on that date. The UP Board has termed the viral notice as fake and stated that any information related to the exam results (UP Board High School Result 2025 and UP Board Inter Result 2025) will be made available on the board’s official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.nic.in. Reports suggest that the UP Board 10th and 12th results may be released anytime after April 20.

Board warns students and parents

The board has warned students and parents that cybercriminals are attempting to deceive students who took the 10th and 12th exams by promising to increase their marks or ensure they pass. The board advises students and parents to ignore such phone calls and avoid falling for these scams. If you receive such calls, please report them to the District School Inspector in your district.

Where to check the UP Board Result?

- upmsp.edu.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

- upresults.nic.in

- indiatvnews.com/education

How to download UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th results?

1. Visit the official UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the link for "UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th Results."

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your roll number and submit.

5. The UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th Results will appear on your screen.

6. Download and save the results for future reference.