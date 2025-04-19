UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP 10, 12 results likely to be out on this date- Previous five year's pass percentage UP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 will be released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students who appear in the UPMSP 10th, 12th exam can download their marksheets from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th result dates anytime. Students who are eagerly awaiting the UPMSP results are advised to keep a close eye on the official UPMSP website for the latest updates.

Results expected on this date

There are speculations that the UPMSP results for Class 10th and 12th may be released tomorrow or at any time. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download the UP Board 10th and 12th results using their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the login page. As soon as the results are released, the direct links to access them will be activated on the board's official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

How to Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Result 2025?

1. Visit the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for 'UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2025.'

3. You will be redirected to a login page.

4. Enter your roll number, captcha, and submit.

5. The UPMSP 10th and 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save the result for future reference.

Digital marksheet first, hard copy later

Students can download the UPMSP 10th and 12th result marksheets from the official website and keep them for reference until they receive the hard copies from their respective schools. The UPMSP marksheet for 2025 will include important details such as the student's roll number, father's name, mother's name, subject names, marks obtained in theory and practical exams, total marks, result status (pass or fail), and division.

Websites to check

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

indiaresult.com

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UPMSP 12th results: Pass percentage over the year

Year Students Overall pass percentage 2024 24,52,830 82.60% 2023 27,68,180 75.52% 2022 24,10,971 85.33% 2021 26,10,247 97.88% 2020 24,84,479 74.00%

UPMSP 10th results: Pass percentage over the year

Year Overall pass percentage 2024 89.55% 2023 89.78% 2022 88.18% 2021 99.53% 2020 83.31%

What after results?

Students will be able to apply for revaluation after the announcement of UPMSP 10th, 12th results within 15 days. Students will get grace marks if they are failing by a few marks as per board's policy. The board will conduct a supplementary exam in July 2025 for failed candidates. The detailed information about the same will be shared in due course. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.