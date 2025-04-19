Are UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025 releasing tomorrow? - check latest updates UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025 will soon be announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students and parents are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of UPMSP. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

Around 52 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the UP Board 10th and 12th results. According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results tomorrow, April 20. However, neither the exact date nor the time of the announcement has been confirmed yet. Students and parents will be able to download the UPMSP 10th and 12th results from the official website once they are released.

Last year, the results were announced on April 21, leading to the expectation that they might be released tomorrow. However, since tomorrow is Sunday, there is a possibility that the results may not be announced as planned. The board will communicate the date and time before officially releasing the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results. It is expected that the results could be announced at any time by the UPMSP.

The board completed the evaluation of the answer sheets for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams by April 2. Once the results are available, students can download them by using their login credentials, such as Roll Number and School Code, on the login page. Students and parents are advised to check the official UPMSP website for the latest updates.

How to Download UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results?

1. Visit the official UPMSP website: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the links for 'UP Board Class 10 Result 2025' and 'UP Board Class 12 Result 2025'.

3. This will redirect you to the login page, where you will need to enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other required details.

4. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the results for future reference.

How to Download UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results via SMS?

If any student has difficulty downloading their results online, they can choose to receive their results via SMS. Here are the steps:

1. Open the messaging app on your mobile device.

2. Compose a new message in the following format: UP10ROLL NUMBER/UP12ROLL NUMBER.

3. Send this message to 56263.

4. You will receive your UP Board results via SMS shortly.