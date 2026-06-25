TS SSC Supplementary marks memo at manabdi.com: Steps to download

New Delhi:

The Telangana TS SSC, Class 10 marks memo PDF will be available for download at manabdi.com, apart from the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf at manabdi.com

The candidates can check and download TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf on the alternative portal - manabdi.com. To download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the Manabadi portal - manabdi.com and click on supplementary marks memo pdf link. TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen, save Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a print out.

Click on Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf at manabadi.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf at results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on TS SSC 10th supplementary marks memo pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS SSC supplementary scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App

Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store

Click on TS SSC supplementary scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will be available for download, save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS SSC supplementary result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your device

Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number

Send it to 56263

TS SSC supplementary result will appear on the screen, the students can check it.

For details on TS SSC, 10th supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Also Read | TS SSC Supplementary result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to download marks memo PDF