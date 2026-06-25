TS SSC Supplementary result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to download marks memo PDF

The Telangana Board, BSE Telangana will announce SSC, Class 10 supplementary exam result 2026 today, June 25. The TS SSC supplementary exam result will be announced at 3 PM. TS SSC supplementary exam result 2026 once announced, the marks memo PDF will be available for download on the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF at bse.telangana.gov.in
The candidates can follow these steps to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF on the websites - results.bsetelangana.org, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. To download TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th supplementary marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on TS SSC 10th supplementary marks memo pdf link
- Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
- TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save BSE TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf at manabdi.com
- Click on Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf at manabadi.com
- Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
- Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download TS SSC supplementary scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App
- Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store
- Click on TS SSC supplementary scorecard PDF link
- Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
- TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
TS SSC supplementary marks memo via Digilocker: Steps to download
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- TS SSC supplementary marks memo PDF will be available for download, save TS SSC supplementary marks memo pdf and take a print out.
How to check TS SSC supplementary result 2026 via SMS
- Open the SMS application on your device
- Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number
- Send it to 56263
- TS SSC supplementary result will appear on the screen, the students can check it.
For details on TS SSC, 10th supplementary result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.
Also Read | TS Telangana SSC 10th result 2026 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in; 95.15% students pass