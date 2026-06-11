TS IPASE marks memo link at manabadi.com; check alternative ways to download Manabadi Inter scorecard PDF

Hyderabad:

The TSBIE TS Intermediate supplementary (IPASE) marks memo PDF will be available for download on the Manabadi portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, apart from the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. The TS IPASE marks memo PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

How to download TS IPASE marks memo PDF at manabadi.com

The students can check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Download T App Folio

Open the app and click on TS Inter result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

TS Inter supplementary scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save TS Inter supplementary scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download TS IPASE marks memo PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The students can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary marks memo on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year supplementary marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary marks memo will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in

Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

How to check TS Inter supplementary result 2026 via SMS

Students can check TS Inter supplementary result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below -

TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263

TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263.

How to download TS Inter supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can also download TS Inter supplementary scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on TS Inter supplementary result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.

Also Read : TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 at results.cgg.gov.in shortly; how to download Manabadi IPASE marks memo