TS Inter merit list 2026: 10 students in top position; check first, second year toppers list

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter result 2026 has been declared, Koyya Jyoshna has bagged the toppers position with 997 marks, while Doonur Varsha has bagged rank one in first year with 496 marks. The pass percentage in the first year was 66.20 per cent, while the pass percentage for second year was 70.58 per cent. TS Telangana Inter Results 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: 66.20% students pass first year, 70.58% in second year

TS Inter first year merit list 2026

Doonur Varsha 496 Chapala Abhishek 496 Banavath Nandhu Nayak 496 Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai 496 Ravula Deepika Sharanya 496 Bejugam Sindhu 496 Divya Kachawa 496 Pamarthi Harshitha 496 Velidhandla Dharani Datta 496 M Charlesh 496

TS Inter second year toppers list 2026

Koyya Jyoshna 997 Teegala Sai Shreshtitha 997 Hafsa Begum 997 Chintala Florence Ruth 997 Potru Priyalaxmi 997 Korukandla Pallavi 997 Gopathi Hyndavi 997 Kambhampati Rohini 997 Dadi Pranavi 997 Mandapally Mrudula 997

Girls outperform boys

The girls registered a higher success rate in both first and second year. In second year, the pass percentage of girls was 78.65 per cent, while boys was 62.50 per cent. In first year, the pass percentage of female students was 74.4 per cent, while male students was 57.69 per cent.

TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage of last 5 years

2025: 71.37 per cent

2024: 69.46 per cent

2023: 67.27 per cent

2022: 68.68 per cent

2021: 100 per cent.

TS Inter 1st year pass percentage of last 5 years

2025: 66.89 per cent

2024: 61.06 per cent

2023: 62.85 per cent

2022: 64.86 per cent

2021: 100 per cent.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The students can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in

Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

For details on TS Inter result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.

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