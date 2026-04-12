TS Inter merit list 2026: 10 students in top position; check first, second year toppers list

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter result 2026 has been declared, Koyya Jyoshna has bagged the toppers position with 997 marks, while Doonur Varsha has bagged rank one in first year with 496 marks. The pass percentage in the first year was 66.20 per cent, while the pass percentage for second year was 70.58 per cent. TS Telangana Inter Results 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: 66.20% students pass first year, 70.58% in second year
TS Inter first year merit list 2026
|Doonur Varsha
|496
|Chapala Abhishek
|496
|Banavath Nandhu Nayak
|496
|Katkuri Eeshwara Krishna Sai
|496
|Ravula Deepika Sharanya
|496
|Bejugam Sindhu
|496
|Divya Kachawa
|496
|Pamarthi Harshitha
|496
|Velidhandla Dharani Datta
|496
|M Charlesh
|496
TS Inter second year toppers list 2026
|Koyya Jyoshna
|997
|Teegala Sai Shreshtitha
|997
|Hafsa Begum
|997
|Chintala Florence Ruth
|997
|Potru Priyalaxmi
|997
|Korukandla Pallavi
|997
|Gopathi Hyndavi
|997
|Kambhampati Rohini
|997
|Dadi Pranavi
|997
|Mandapally Mrudula
|997
Girls outperform boys
The girls registered a higher success rate in both first and second year. In second year, the pass percentage of girls was 78.65 per cent, while boys was 62.50 per cent. In first year, the pass percentage of female students was 74.4 per cent, while male students was 57.69 per cent.
TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage of last 5 years
- 2025: 71.37 per cent
- 2024: 69.46 per cent
- 2023: 67.27 per cent
- 2022: 68.68 per cent
- 2021: 100 per cent.
TS Inter 1st year pass percentage of last 5 years
- 2025: 66.89 per cent
- 2024: 61.06 per cent
- 2023: 62.85 per cent
- 2022: 64.86 per cent
- 2021: 100 per cent.
How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
The students can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.
- Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in
- Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link
- Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.
For details on TS Inter result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.
Also Read:
|TS Inter Results 2026 declared: Girls outshine boys with strong performance
|What next after TS Inter Results 2026? Stream-wise career guide