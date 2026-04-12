TSBIE TS Inter result 2026 out; pass percentages in both first and second year dip from last year

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter result 2026 has been declared, the pass percentage in the first year touched at 66.20 per cent, while the pass percentage for second year was 70.58 per cent. Both the pass percentage in the TSBIE first and second year witnessed a slight dip in comparison to previous year. Last year, the pass percentage for first year was 66.89 per cent, while second year was 71.37 per cent. TS Telangana Inter Results 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: 66.20% students pass first year, 70.58% in second year

Meanwhile, the girls registered a higher success rate in both first and second year. In second year, the pass percentage of girls was 78.65 per cent, while boys was 62.50 per cent. In first year, the pass percentage of female students was 74.4 per cent, while male students was 57.69 per cent.

TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage of last 5 years

2025: 71.37 per cent

2024: 69.46 per cent

2023: 67.27 per cent

2022: 68.68 per cent

2021: 100 per cent.

TS Inter 1st year pass percentage of last 5 years

2025: 66.89 per cent 2024: 61.06 per cent 2023: 62.85 per cent 2022: 64.86 per cent 2021: 100 per cent.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The students can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in

Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

TS Inter scorecard PDF at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in: Steps to download

The students can check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device Download T App Folio Open the app and click on TS Inter result link Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS

Students can check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below -

TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263

TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263.

How to download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can also download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on TS Inter result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.

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