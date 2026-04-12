TS Inter Results 2026 declared: Girls outshine boys with strong performance

Hyderabad:

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the TS Inter Results 2026, continuing a strong trend in Telangana’s academic performance. With a significant gap in pass percentages, the latest results highlight how girls are leading the scoreboard this year.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education declared the Inter 1st and 2nd year results today, with students rushing online to check their marks memo across official and alternative platforms.

TS Inter Results 2026: Girls outshine boys

In the Telangana IPE first year, 4,89,123 students appeared, of whom 3,23,807 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 66.20 percent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 74.40 percent, compared to 57.69 percent among boys. In the second year, 5,07,948 students appeared and 3,58,490 cleared the exam, pushing the overall pass percentage to 70.58 percent. Girls again led the performance chart with 78.65 percent, while boys recorded 62.50 percent.

The gap reflects a consistent pattern seen over the past few years.

Where to check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. In case of heavy traffic, alternative platforms such as manabadi.com, DigiLocker, T App Folio and SMS services can also be used.

How to download the TS Inter marks memo

Visit the official website and click on the link for Inter 1st or 2nd year marks memo. Enter your hall ticket number or registration number along with your date of birth. Once submitted, the marks memo will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Result link not working? Here’s what to do

If the website is slow or not opening, it is likely due to high traffic. Wait for some time and try again instead of repeatedly refreshing. You can also switch to alternative platforms like Manabadi or DigiLocker for quicker access.

When will you get the original marksheet

The online marks memo is available immediately after the result declaration. The original marksheet will be distributed by schools in the coming days. Students should stay in touch with their respective institutions for updates.

Beyond the numbers, the results underline a familiar story: girls are not just keeping up, they are pulling ahead. As students move on to their next step, this year’s results add another chapter to that shift.

Also read: TS Inter marks memo 2026 links at tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live: Manabadi TSBIE Inter result out now