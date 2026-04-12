TS Inter marks memo 2026 links at tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live: Manabadi TSBIE Inter result memo websites, links

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) Inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) marks memo links will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, once released. Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 will be announced today, April 12 at 11 am. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.

The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo pdf on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it.