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  4. TS Inter marks memo 2026 links at tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live: Manabadi TSBIE Inter result memo websites, links
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TS Inter marks memo 2026 links at tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live: Manabadi TSBIE Inter result memo websites, links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Manabadi TSBIE Inter marks memo links Live: Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 will be announced today, April 12 at 11 am. The candidates can check and download TS Inter marks memo PDF on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.

TSBIE Inter marks memo links Live: Know how to download TS Inter result memo pdf at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
TSBIE Inter marks memo links Live: Know how to download TS Inter result memo pdf at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Image Source : tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Hyderabad:

 The Telangana Board (TSBIE) Inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) marks memo links will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, once released. Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 will be announced today, April 12 at 11 am. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.  

The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo pdf on the  official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it.  

  • Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in 
  • Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marksheet PDF and take a print out of it.   

Live updates :TS Inter marks memo 2026 links at tgbie.cgg.gov.in Live Updates

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  • 10:02 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter result websites

    TSBIE TS Inter result websites and links are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it. 

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter marks memo pdf login credentials

    TS Inter marks memo pdf login credentials are - hall ticket number, date of birth. The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo pdf on the  official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it. 

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download TS Inter marks memo 2026 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

    1. Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in 
    2. Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marksheet PDF and take a print out of it.   
  • 9:56 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter marks memo 2026 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: How to download

    The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo pdf on the  official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it.  

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter result memo links at results.cgg.gov.in: Direct links

    TS Inter result memo links are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.  To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it.  

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter marks memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Official websites

    TS Inter marks memo download websites and links are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it. 

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