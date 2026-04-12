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TS Telangana Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: tgbie.cgg.gov.in inter result at results.cgg.gov.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2026 Live: As per TSBIE, TS Inter exam results is scheduled to be out today at 11 am. TS Inter results will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and also at manabadi.com.

TS Inter Result 2026 Live: Check Manabadi TS Inter results at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com.
TS Inter Result 2026 Live: Check Manabadi TS Inter results at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Hyderabad:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced today, April 12. As per TSBIE, TS Inter exam results is scheduled to be out at 11 am. The TS Inter results once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS. 

TSBIE TS Inter results once announced, the candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year result memo on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

Manabadi TS Inter result at manabadi.com: How to download marks memo at manabadi.co.in 

  •  Click on TS Inter scorecard link at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
  • Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
  • TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

Live updates :TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 9:44 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter marks memo PDF via T App Folio

    1. Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device 
    2. Download T App Folio
    3. Open the app and click on TS Inter result link 
    4. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials 
    5. TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download  
    6. Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.  
  • 9:32 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter marks memo pdf at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Steps to download

    • Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in 
    • Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link 
    • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year marksheet PDF and take a print out of it. 
  • 9:27 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter marks memo pdf via Digilocker

    The students can also download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 links

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 links are - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check Manabadi TS Inter result 2026

    The TS Inter result will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.  

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check TS Inter result

    The TS Inter result will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.  

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter marks memo: Check download login credentials

    The login credentials to download TS Inter marks memo PDF are - application number, date of birth. The TS inter result websites are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.  

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When were TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams held

    TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were held from February 26 to March 18. The TS Inter exam held from  9 am to 12 noon. 

     

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS Inter 1st year pass percentage of last 5 years

    2025: 66.89 per cent

    2024: 61.06 per cent

    2023: 62.85 per cent

    2022: 64.86 per cent

    2021: 100 per cent. 

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage of last 5 years

    • 2025: 71.37 per cent
    • 2024: 69.46 per cent
    • 2023: 67.27 per cent
    • 2022: 68.68 per cent
    • 2021: 100 per cent.
  • 7:12 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf via T App Folio: Steps to download

    1. Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device 
    2. Download T App Folio
    3. Open the app and click on TS Inter result link 
    4. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials 
    5. TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download  
    6. Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.
  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter marks memo PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

    The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo pdf on the  official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year marks memo PDF and take a print out of it. 

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device 
    Download T App Folio
    Open the app and click on TS Inter result link 
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials 
    TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download  
    Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.  

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2026: Alternative websites to download scorecard DPF

    TS Inter result 2026 official websites are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, TS Inter scorecard will be available for download on the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. 

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 at manabadi.com: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    tgbie.cgg.gov.in TS Inter result 2026 at results.cgg.gov.in: How to download scorecard PDF

    The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS

    Students can check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below - 

    • TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263. 
    • TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263. 
  • 6:47 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 be out?

    Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 will be out today at 11 am. TS Inter result once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.  

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter scorecard PDF at manabadi.com

    1. Click on TS Inter scorecard link at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
    2. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    3. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    4. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

     

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter result links

    TSBIE TS Inter result links are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. The  candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year result memo on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

     

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter result websites

    TSBIE TS Inter result websites are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year result memo on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

     

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter result 2026 time

    TSBIE TS Inter result 2026 will be announced at 11 am today. The TS Inter results once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. 

     

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter results date 2026

    The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced today, April 12 at 11 am. TS Inter result once announced, the candidates can check the result on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. 

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