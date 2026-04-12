TS Telangana Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: tgbie.cgg.gov.in inter result at results.cgg.gov.in

Hyderabad:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced today, April 12. As per TSBIE, TS Inter exam results is scheduled to be out at 11 am. The TS Inter results once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from TS Inter result websites, the students can check and download scorecard PDF via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, T App Folio, Digilocker, SMS.

TSBIE TS Inter results once announced, the candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year result memo on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

Manabadi TS Inter result at manabadi.com: How to download marks memo at manabadi.co.in