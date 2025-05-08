Rajasthan REET 2025 results for level 1 and level 2 declared, direct link here REET 2025 results have been declared. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance Test (REET) 2025 can download their results using their roll number, and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance Test (REET) 2025 results. Those who appeared in the REET 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. REET 2025 result link can be accessed at reet2024.co.in.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the REET 2025 exam was conducted in three shifts on February 27 and 28. According to the data, a total of 14,29,822 registered for the exam, of which 3,46,625 candidates registered for Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and 9,68,501 for Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher), and 1,14,696 registered for both Level exams. The exam was conducted at various exam centres under the strict supervision to ensure transparency and discipline.

According to the results, a total of 195,847 candidates cleared the Rajasthan REET Level 1 exam, while 393,124 candidates passed the Level 2 exam. Additionally, 47,097 candidates appeared for both levels and successfully passed the REET exam. The overall pass percentages are as follows: 62.33% for Level 1, 44.59% for Level 2, and 50.77% for candidates who took both levels.

How to download REET 2025 results?

Visit the official website of REET, reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'REET 2025 results link'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your required credentials and submit.

REET 2025 results will appear on screen.

Download and save REET 2025 results for future reference.

Direct Link to Download REET Level 1 Result 2025

Direct Link to Download REET Level 2 Result 2025

REET 2025: What's next?

Candidates who successfully pass the exam will be called for the second stage of the recruitment procedure, which is document verification. Candidates are required to carry the following documents while appearing for interviews.

Scanned photograph: Candidates should have a clear passport-size photograph (Size between 20 KB 20KB to 100KB)

Scanned copy of signature: Scanned copy of signature done with black pen (size between 10KB to 50KB)

10th class certificate: For date of birth and educational qualification verification

12th class certificate: For fulfilling the required eligibility criteria

Graduate degree certificate: If required

Caste certificate in the relevant subject: If you fall in the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC etc.)

Category certificate: Employment information for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) etc: If you have experience Disability certificate: Required for physically handicapped candidates (if applicable)

REET 2025 Certificate Validity

REET 2025 certificate validity is for a lifetime. It means that candidates who qualify for the REET 2025 Exam will be eligible to apply for various recruitment exams and processes for a lifetime. Earlier, the validity of the certificate was for 3 years which has been extended to life recently.

REET 2025 Cut off