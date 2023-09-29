Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 for pre-DElEd out, check direct link

Rajasthan BSTC result 2023, Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 for pre-DElED: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the results of pre-DElEd today, September 29. All those who appeared in the pre-DElEd examination can download the Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 from the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam was conducted on August 28 in a single shift from 2 PM. According to the media reports, around 6 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The said exam had 200 multiple-choice questions for a total of 600 marks. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.
Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023: How to download
- Visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023'
- It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the details such as registration number, date of birth and others
- Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 and save it for future reference
Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 direct download link
The online registration process for the Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam was started on July 10 and concluded on July 30. The candidates had the opportunity to edit application forms online from August 1 to August 4, 2023.