Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 for pre-DElEd out, check direct link

Rajasthan BSTC result 2023, Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 for pre-DElED: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the results of pre-DElEd today, September 29. All those who appeared in the pre-DElEd examination can download the Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 from the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam was conducted on August 28 in a single shift from 2 PM. According to the media reports, around 6 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The said exam had 200 multiple-choice questions for a total of 600 marks. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the details such as registration number, date of birth and others Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 and save it for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 direct download link

The online registration process for the Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd exam was started on July 10 and concluded on July 30. The candidates had the opportunity to edit application forms online from August 1 to August 4, 2023.