NEET UG re-exam result 2026 when? Check tentative result date, links

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET UG re-exam result once announced, the candidates can check and download re-NEET scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, password. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam final answer key date 2026

NEET re-exam final answer key is expected to be released next month. The candidates can check and download re-NEET final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

To download NEET re-exam final answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link

NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET UG re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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