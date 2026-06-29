June 29, 2026
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NEET UG re-exam result 2026 when? Check tentative result date, links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

NEET re-exam 2026 scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check login credentials to download re-NEET scorecard PDF.

When will NEET re-exam result 2026 be out?
When will NEET re-exam result 2026 be out? Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET UG re-exam result once announced, the candidates can check and download re-NEET scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, password. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21.  

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in 

NEET re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link  
  • Use login credentials - application number, date of birth 
  • NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

NEET re-exam final answer key date 2026 

NEET re-exam final answer key is expected to be released next month. The candidates can check and download re-NEET final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. 

To download NEET re-exam final answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link 
  • NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save NEET re-exam final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on NEET UG re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links 

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Neet NEET UG RE EXAM Exam Result
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