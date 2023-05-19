Friday, May 19, 2023
     
  5. MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 result OUT on mbse.edu.in, check how to download

MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 result will be declared today at the website of mbse.edu.in. Check Date, Time, and How to download.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2023 17:20 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 OUT

MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 result: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has today announced the results of the HSSLC or Class 12 board exam. Candidates who appeared in the MBOSE HSSLC exams can download their results from the official website of MBSE - mbse.edu.in or indiaresults.com.

The results of all streams have been uploaded on the official website. Students can download MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 followed by the easy steps below. 

MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 result: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of MBSE - mbse.edu.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023'
  • It will take you to the login page where you need to choose your stream and enter your credentials.
  • MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 and save it for future reference 

Students should note that the original mark sheets of MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 will be provided by their respective schools. The details about the same will be provided in due course of time. Students can directly download MBSE Mizoram HSSLC 2023 by clicking on the above link. 

