Kerala Plus One result 2026 via SMS: How to check your marks via Message App

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be available via message app, SMS, apart from the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, SAPHALAM app and Digilocker.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026 via SMS

To check Kerala Plus One result 2026 via SMS, here are the steps to follow -

Open the messaging app on your phone

Type KERALA11 [Registration Number] and send it to 56263

Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be received on your SMS.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out.

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download DHSE Kerala One scorecard via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will be available for download

Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Kerala Plus One result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Also Read : Kerala Plus Two result 2026 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in; 77.97% students pass