Kerala plus one improvement exam result 2025 declared, how to download Kerala plus one improvement exam result 2025 has been declared. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

New Delhi:

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the results of the Kerala plus one improvement exam 2025. Students and parents who appeared in the Kerala plus one improvement exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Kerala plus one improvement exam result 2025 can be accessed at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “The results of the First Year Improvement/Supplementary Examination held in March 2025 have been published. The results are available at https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in.”

Along with the results, the board has published a list of the candidates who had registered for the second year exam in March 2025 but have not qualified the first years exam. The registration of such students have been cancelled and they will not be eligible to get their Kerala plus two results.

“These students must take re-admission to the second year in the upcoming academic year. After completing the First Year by appearing for the First Year Improvement Examination in 2026, they may appear for the Second Year Examination in 2026,” the official notice further added.

How to download Kerala plus one improvement result 2025?

Visit the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala plus one improvement result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Kerala plus one improvement result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Kerala plus one improvement result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download Kerala plus one improvement result 2025