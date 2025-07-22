KEAM CCE Counselling 2025: Phase 1 seat allotment results declared, direct link here KEAM CCE Counselling 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results have been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has declared the phase 1 seat allotment results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2025. Candidates who registered for the KEAM CCE 2025 exam can download the seat allotment results from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Those who have been allotted seats are required to pay a prescribed fee to confirm their admission. This facility will remain available till July 25. The seat allotment list is based on the preferences submitted by the candidates online. The seat allotment includes details like the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course and college, category of allotment, and details regarding the fee to be paid. The allotments are for admission into professional degree programmes offered across various institutions in Kerala.

What's next?

Those candidates who have got an allotment shall have to remit the fee to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment from July 21 to 25, , 11.00 AM to accept the allotment.

Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases. In the first phase allotment, the students allotted to Engineering courses need not physically join the Colleges.

KEAM CCE Counselling 2025: How to download seat allotment results?

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''KEAM 2025 - Engineering - First Phase Allotment - Provisional Result Published.

It will redirect you to a new window, where you need to click on the press release.

Check the details on the PDF and check your allotment.

Direct link to check KEAM Counselling seat allotment