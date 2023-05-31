KEAM 2023 Result OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in; Get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KEAM Result 2023 declared

KEAM Result 2023: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE Kerala, has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) result today, May 31. Aspirants who took the entrance examination can check and download their KEAM score card through the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password.

The CEE Kerala conducted the KEAM 2023 examination on May 17 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift was held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Along with the KEAM 2023 score card, the CEE Kerala has also released the final answer key.

The KEAM 2023 score card will include details such as candidate’s name, application number, roll number, marks secured by the candidate, qualifying marks, result status and more.

ALSO READ | CMAT 2023 Result DECLARED at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link

ALSO READ | NATA Test 2 Admit Card Out at nata.in; Get direct link here

How To Check KEAM Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the KEAM Result 2023.

Visit the official website of KEAM - cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the 'KEAM Result 2023' link on the homepage. On the next window, enter credentials such as application number and password. KEAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download KEAM Result PDF and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: KEAM Result 2023 Download

CEE Kerala conducts KEAM examination for candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation and Banking, Climate Change and Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses.