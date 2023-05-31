NATA Test 2 Admit Card Out at nata.in; Get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NATA Test 2 admit card released

The Council of Architecture has issued the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) second test scheduled to be held on June 3, 2023. The NATA Test 2 Admit Card 2023 is hosted on the official website-- nata.in. Eligible candidates can download their NATA hall ticket by using application number, password and security pin.

NATA Test 2 Exam 2023 in two shifts

NATA Paper 2 exam will be conducted on June 3 in two shifts. The first shift will be organised in the morning from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to Download NATA Test 2 Admit Card



Aspirants can download the NATA Test 2 Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided below.

Visit the official website at nata.in. On the homepage, click on “Test 2 Admit Card” tab. Next, key in your application number, password and security pin. Submit details and NATA Test 2 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: NATA Test 2 Admit Card