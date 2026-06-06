June 6, 2026
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KCET merit list 2026: Tanisha Karthik tops in engineering; check top 10

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

KCET merit list 2026: Tanisha Karthik has secured rank one in Engineering. Know how to download KCET merit list 2026 PDF at kea.kar.nic.in.

Meet the top 10 of KCET.
Meet the top 10 of KCET. Image Source : India TV
Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2026 has been declared. Along with KCET result 2026, KCET merit list is available for download on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Tanisha Karthik has secured rank one in Engineering, while Deeksha Vedantu obtained the second spot.  

The candidates can follow these steps to download KCET merit list on the official portal - kea.kar.nic.in. To download KCET toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and click on KCET toppers list PDF link. KCET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KCET toppers list PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on KEA KCET toppers list PDF link  
  • KEA KCET merit list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save KCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

How to download KCET scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download KCET scorecard PDF. To download KCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and click on KCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KCET scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save KCET scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in 
  • Click on KEA KCET scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • KEA KCET scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save KEA KCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

KCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details. 

How to download KCET final answer key at kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET final answer key PDF link 
KEA KCET final answer key PDF will be available for download  
Save KCET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on KCET result 2026, please visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.    

Also Read : Can students below 75% marks eligible for admissions in IIT?  

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Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam Result
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