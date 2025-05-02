Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Toppers List: 22 students score 100 per cent marks - here's full list Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Topper List has been released. This year, 22 students have topped the exam by securing full marks. Here's the full list of the students who scored 625 out of 625 in the KSEAB SSLC exam.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has today announced the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results. Students who took the exam can download their results using their credentials on the login page available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 842,173 candidates participated in the exams across all categories, which included Regular Fresh, Private Fresh, Regular Repeaters, and Private Repeaters. Out of these, 524,984 candidates successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. When analysed by gender, girls outperformed boys. Among the regular students, 390,311 boys took the exam, and 226,637 of them passed, achieving a pass percentage of 58.07%. In contrast, 400,579 girls appeared for the exam, with 296,438 passing, which resulted in a higher pass percentage of 74.00%.

This year, 22 students achieved full marks in their exams, while 327 students scored 620 out of 625. Additionally, 7,974 students received full marks in all language subjects of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam. The list of top students includes 22 individuals, whose names are provided below.

List of students who scored full marks (625/625) in KSEAB Class 10th results:

Akheelahmed Nadaf

C Bhavana

Dhanalaskhmi M

Dhanush S

Dhruthi J

Jahnavi S N

Madhusudhan Raju S

Mohammed Mastoor Adil

Moulya D Raj

Namana K

Namitha

Nandan H O

Nithya M Kulkarni

Ranjitha A C

Roopa Chanagouda Patil

Sahishnu N

Shagufta Anjum

Swasthi Kamath

Thanya R N

Utsav Patel

Yashwitha Reddy K B

Yuktha S.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 updates

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: District-wise pass percentage

Dakshina Kannada: 91.12 per cent

Udupi: 89.96 per cent

Uttara Kannada: 83.19 per cent

Shivmogga: 82.29 per cent

Kodagu: 82.21 per cent

Hassan: 82.21 per cent

Sirsi: 80.47 per cent

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Over 55,000 secure 90 to 100 per cent marks