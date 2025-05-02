Live Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB to announce class 10 results anytime, check latest updates Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on results, scorecards, direct link, pass percentage, and more.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to announce the class 10 results today, May 2. Students who took the Karnataka SSLC exam in 2025 can download their results using their credentials on the login page available on the KSEAB website at karresults.nic.in. This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, with over 800,000 students participating. According to the official announcement, the results will be revealed during a press conference held by Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy, at 11:30 AM. Once the results are announced, students and parents can check the KSEAB 10th results by following the simple steps provided afterwards. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.