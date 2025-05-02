Advertisement
  Live Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB to announce class 10 results anytime, check latest updates

Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on results, scorecards, direct link, pass percentage, and more.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to announce the class 10 results today, May 2. Students who took the Karnataka SSLC exam in 2025 can download their results using their credentials on the login page available on the KSEAB website at karresults.nic.in. This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, with over 800,000 students participating. According to the official announcement, the results will be revealed during a press conference held by Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy, at 11:30 AM. Once the results are announced, students and parents can check the KSEAB 10th results by following the simple steps provided afterwards. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Karnataka SSLC Result 2025

  • 11:26 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 announcement shortly

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 will be declared at 11:30 am by Madhu Bangarappa, the minister for school education and literacy. The link to the results will be activated at 12:30 pm. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready for a smooth process of downloading the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025. 

  • 11:23 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    A few minutes remaining

    Only a few minutes left. KSEAB will announce the Karnataka SSLC exam results at 11:30 am.

     

  • 11:01 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: What after results?

    After the announcement of Karnataka SSLC Result 2025, Students who pass the exam can choose any stream in the Karnataka 1st PUC. Students will also be able to choose a diploma course to make a career in a specific field.

     

  • 10:59 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Websites to check KSEAB 10th scorecards?

    1. karresults.nic.in
    2. kseab.karnataka.gov.in
    3. sslc.karnataka.gov.in
    4. indiaresults.com
    5. results.digilocker.gov.in
    6.  indiatvnews.com/education
  • 10:52 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Who will announce KSEAB 10th results?

    KSEAB 10th results will be announced by the Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy, at 11:30 AM. During the press conference, the board will share  the number of students, pass percentage, gender-wise results, marks and names of toppers and other details.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Which district achieved the top rank last year?

    District-wise, Udupi district achieved the first place with a 94 per cent pass rate, while Yadagiri recorded the lowest rank at 50.59 per cent. 

     

  • 10:47 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Live: Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, the Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Results were announced on May 9, recording an overall pass percentage of 73.40 per cent. Genderwise, the performance of girl students were better than the boys. The overall pass percentage of the girl students was 81 per cent, whereas it was 65 per cent for the boys. 

     

  • 10:46 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is KSEAB 10th result time?

    The Karnataka 10th result announcement will be made at 11:30 am through a press conference.

     

  • 10:45 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result Live: Opportunity to improve marks

    Students whose SSLC exam 1 did not go well will have two opportunities to improve their marks or pass the exam. This year, the board is providing two additional attempts to improve marks and/or pass the class. The board will conduct SSLC exam 2 and exam 3 later this year.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Last year's School-wise pass percentage

    • Government: 72.46 per cent
    • Aided: 72.22 per cent
    • Unaided: 86.46 per cent
    • Overall: 76.91 per cent
  • 10:42 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Keep these credentials ready to download scorecards

    • Register number
    • Date of birth
  • 10:42 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download KSEAB Class 10th scorecards?

    1. Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
    2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'KSEAB SSLC exam 1 result'.
    3. Enter your register number and date of birth to log in.
    4. Check and download the result for future reference.

     

  • 10:36 AM (IST)May 02, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: When will KSEAB class 10 results be announced?

     According to the official announcement, the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2025 announcement will be made through a press conference, by Madhu Bangarappa, the minister for school education and literacy, at 11:30 AM, today, on May 2.

