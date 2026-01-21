JEE Main Sample Paper 2026: Check and practice last 5 years' sample papers for better score JEE Main Sample Paper 2026: The frequent use of these sample papers will help students build exam confidence and play a crucial role in refining the overall preparation strategy for JEE Main exam 2026.

New Delhi:

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 started on January 21 and the BE/BTech examinations is being conducted over five days across 323 exam cities in India and overseas. This year, NTA has received 14.10 lakh applications and has set up over 300 additional examination centres. As per the schedule, the BE/BTech exams will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 29, 2026. The BArch and BPlanning examinations will take place on January 28 and 29, 2026. Students must check and practice last 5 years' sample papers for better performance in the exam. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

JEE Main Sample Papers 2026 are essential resources

In the meantime, the JEE Main Sample Papers 2026 are essential resources for aspirants aiming to secure high scores in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams. These sample papers for JEE Mains 2026 have been designed to simulate the actual exam pattern, difficulty level, and question types prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It should be noted that the JEE Main sample papers not only enhance time management and problem-solving skills of the stduents but also helps them identify their strengths and areas needing improvement.

JEE Main Sample Papers 2026 help students build confidence

The frequent use of these sample papers will help students build exam confidence and plays a crucial role in refining the overall preparation strategy for JEE Main exam 2026.

The students must note that the official question papers of JEE Main 2026 will be released by NTA a few days after the conclusion of the exam. Until the release of these papers by NTA, candidates can check JEE Main question paper 2026 released by coaching institutes. Various coaching institutes are releasing the memory-based JEE Main 2026 question paper PDF with solutions. These JEE Main 2026 question paper with answers by coaching institutes are based on the feedback of students who appear in the exam.

Check how to download JEE Main 2026 question paper

Open JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main papers and answer key link

Login using your application number and password

Question paper with answer key and response sheet will be displayed on screen

Download and save for reference

Also Read: