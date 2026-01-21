JEE Main answer key 2026: How to check marks through unofficial answer key JEE Main answer key 2026: The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift one can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one has been concluded, the candidates analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. Section-wise, the Maths paper was a bit lengthy and time consuming, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult, as per the candidates. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift one can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.

How to download know marks through JEE Main unofficial answer key

Click on JEE Main unofficial answer key link available on various alternative portals

JEE Main unofficial answer key PDF will be opened on screen

Save and download it, then take a print out

Review the answer key to know marks of JEE Main paper.

JEE Main answer key release date 2026

JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The JEE Main answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

