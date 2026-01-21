Advertisement
  3. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: Shift one ends; check paper review, good attempts - details

  Live JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: Shift one ends; check paper review, good attempts - details

JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 shift one has been concluded. The candidates will get to know the paper analysis, can check their marks through answer key available on unofficial portals. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.

JEE Main Analysis 2026 Live: Check paper review, good attempts
JEE Main Analysis 2026 Live: Check paper review, good attempts Image Source : JEE Main Analysis 2026
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one has been concluded, the shift one is being held from 9 am to 12 noon. Following the shift one, the candidates will get to know the paper analysis, can check their marks through answer key available on unofficial portals. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM. 

The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper. 

JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The candidates need to carry admit card at exam centre; without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the JEE Main 2026 morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift.   

Live updates :JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: Check paper review, good attempts, answer key release date

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:16 PM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 question paper review

    As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Maths paper was a bit lengthy and time consuming, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult. 

    JEE Main 2026 unofficial answer key is available on various alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper. 

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 shift one ends

    JEE Main 2026 shift one has been concluded. The candidates will get to know paper review and analysis soon. The candidates can also check marks through answer key available on the unofficial portal.  

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main question paper review

    JEE Main shift one will conclude soon. Following the JEE Main shift one, the candidates will get to know paper review and analysis. The candidates can also check marks through answer key available on the unofficial portal.  

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 mock test

    The candidates should attempt JEE Main 2026 mock test that will help them in their preparation. JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The JEE Main aspirants should attempt atleast one or two mock tests daily. 

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main exam day tips 2026

    • Ensure to have a sound deep for 6 to 7 hours in the night before the exam day.
    • Reach the examination venue well in time and follow all the guidelines already released by NTA for JEE Main 2026 (Session-I).
    • Don’t forgot to carry your admit card, aadhar card as per instructions already given by NTA.
    • Remain focused and don’t discuss anything with anyone outside the exam centre before your exam.
  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 exam dates

    JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The candidates need to carry admit card at exam centre; without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam 

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 shift two timings

    JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.   The candidates need to carry admit card at exam centre; without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam.  

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main unofficial answer key

    1. Click on JEE Main unofficial answer key link on alternative portal 
    2. JEE Main unofficial answer key PDF will open on the screen 
    3. Save JEE Main unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. 
  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 unofficial answer key soon

    JEE Main 2026 unofficial answer key will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the unofficial portal. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one analysis 2026 soon

    JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon. Following the conclusion of JEE Main shift one, the candidates will get to know the paper analysis, can check their marks through answer key available on unofficial portals. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.  

