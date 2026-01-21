Live JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: Shift one ends; check paper review, good attempts - details JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: The JEE Main 2026 shift one has been concluded. The candidates will get to know the paper analysis, can check their marks through answer key available on unofficial portals. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one has been concluded, the shift one is being held from 9 am to 12 noon. Following the shift one, the candidates will get to know the paper analysis, can check their marks through answer key available on unofficial portals. JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 to 6 PM.

The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.

JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The candidates need to carry admit card at exam centre; without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the JEE Main 2026 morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift.