JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: How was the paper? Check difficulty level, good attempts JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Maths paper was a bit lengthy and time consuming, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult.

New Delhi:

The JEE Main 2026 shift one was concluded, the candidates who had appeared for JEE Main shift one analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Maths paper was a bit lengthy and time consuming, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

JEE Main 2026 unofficial answer key is available on various alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.

JEE Main answer key release date 2026

JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The JEE Main answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in