JEE Main final answer key 2026: Here's how you can calculate your marks

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main January 2026 final answer key on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key and calculate their probable scores before the official results are announced. As per NTA, nine questions have been dropped, and four questions have multiple correct answers. For these questions, students will be awarded four bonus marks, even if they did not attempt them. JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard, merit list, cut off shortly

How to download the final answer key

Students can follow these simple steps to access the final answer key:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that says “JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026”

The PDF file will open on your screen

Download and save the file

Take a printout for easy reference

The answer key is available in PDF format and does not require login credentials to download.

How to calculate your marks using the answer key

Once you download the final answer key, follow these steps to estimate your score:

Match your responses with the correct answers given in the key

For every correct answer, add +4 marks

For every incorrect answer, subtract 1 mark

Leave unattempted questions as 0 marks

Add bonus marks (if applicable) as announced by NTA

This will give you your expected raw score in the JEE Main 2026 examination.

How to raise objections (If applicable)

Although the final answer key has been released, candidates who had earlier concerns could raise objections through the official objection window.

Here’s how the objection process works:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Answer Key Objection link

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Select the question you want to challenge

Upload supporting documents (PDF format)

Pay the required objection fee

Submit and save the confirmation page

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.