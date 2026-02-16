JEE Mains result 2026 out? at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard link, login credentials

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as the final answer key has been released. The JEE Mains final answer key is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link will be activated soon on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link
- Use application number, password as the required login credentials
- JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download
- Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. JEE Mains merit list will also be released today on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.