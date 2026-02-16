Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JEE Mains result 2026 out? at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard link, login credentials
 Live now

JEE Mains result 2026 out? at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard link, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Mains result 2026 Live: JEE Mains result 2026 will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. Know how to download JEE Mains scorecard PDF and what are the login credentials required to download scorecard PDF.

JEE Mains result 2026 Live: How to download scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains result 2026 Live: How to download scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as the final answer key has been released. The JEE Mains final answer key is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link will be activated soon on the official portal-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

How to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. JEE Mains merit list will also be released today on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Live updates :JEE Mains scorecard 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: Download link, login credentials

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:02 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main final answer key 2026

    The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to download final answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.      

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    jeemain.nta.nic.in final answer key 2026 out

    JEE Mains final answer key has been released, the JEE Mains final answer key link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main final answer key 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. JEE Main final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  • 12:00 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 time

    JEE Mains result 2026 time is by evening today. JEE Mains scorecard PDF will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 12:00 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 date

    JEE Mains result 2026 date is February 16. JEE Mains scorecard PDF will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Mains result 2026 soon

    JEE Mains result 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains result 2026 will soon be announced on the  official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\