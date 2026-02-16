JEE Mains result 2026 out? at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard link, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in as the final answer key has been released. The JEE Mains final answer key is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link will be activated soon on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. JEE Mains merit list will also be released today on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.