Is CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 delay affecting students' admission process? Here's why

New Delhi:

Over 1.6 lakh students who had applied for CBSE 12th re-evaluation are long waiting for their result, as according to students, the delay is affecting their admission process. The CBSE re-evaluation portal was closed on June 7. Earlier, Supreme Court has also pulled up CBSE for the delay in announcing CBSE 12th improvement exam results. The court asked CBSE to come up with a concrete plan to resolve this issue. The petition was filed by a student based in Saudi Arabia, whose admission process got affected due to the delay in announcing 12th re-evaluation result.

Students' concern

The students have also raised their concern on social media handle X.

Experts' take

Kshipra Pahwa Sethi, Head Mistress, Middle Wing at Sliverline Prestige School said, "The delay in CBSE re-evaluation results is causing significant mental and psychological strain for students navigating the critical transition from school to college admissions. Already under immense pressure from competitive exams and pivotal academic decisions, students now face the added stress of waiting indefinitely for re-evaluation outcomes. This uncertainty leaves them unable to finalise college applications or make informed plans for their future.

Examinations in India are intended to assess students’ skills and competency, laying the foundation for higher education and career paths. However, when unforeseen administrative delays occur and deadlines are missed, the system inadvertently imposes additional challenges on students at this crucial stage. Timely declaration of re-evaluated marks is more than just an administrative necessity; it is vital for protecting students’ mental well-being and ensuring a fair, smooth transition into the next phase of their academic journey."

Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) said, "For many students, re-evaluation is not just about marks-it can influence college admissions, scholarships, and important academic decisions. The delay in the CBSE re-evaluation process has understandably left students and parents anxious at a time when clarity is most needed. While ensuring a fair and accurate review is important, timely communication and quicker resolution are equally critical so that students can move ahead with confidence and plan their next steps without unnecessary uncertainty."

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF

The students can check and download the Class 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation scorecard PDF and take a printout.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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