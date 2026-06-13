CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation result 2026: Why it's trending on social media?

New Delhi:

The CBSE aspirants are now waiting for their Class 10 second board exam and Class 12 re-evaluation result, as without it, the students could not proceed for their next career options. With admission process for Plus two and college has been started, the students are awaiting to get their results. CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Why is CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 on trends?

An affected CBSE aspirant posted on X, "Applied for CBSE re-evaluation weeks ago. JoSAA counselling is already underway, yet there's still no update on the result date. Students are expected to plan their future while being kept completely in the dark."

"We identified 72-75 marks difference in CBSE OSM evaluated answer sheets and applied for Re-evaluation of identified questions. Admissions are opened in difficulty universities. Requesting CBSE to recheck FASTER and release fresh marks sheets by 20th of June," read another X post.

Top 5 FAQs on CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation result 2026

When will CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 be out?

CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 will be announced soon. Once announced, candidates can get their CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Where to get CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026?

CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 will be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, once released.

Why are candidates looking for CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026?

Candidates are keenly looking for their CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 as the delay in announcing the 12th re-evaluation result is affecting their next career prospectus.

Is delay in announcing CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 affecting students?

The delay in announcing CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 is affecting students' next career options.

Websites to check CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026

The official websites to check CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation result 2026 are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Login credentials to download CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation scorecards

The CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read | CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in when?