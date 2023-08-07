ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result announced, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result declared

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 link, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 download link: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for June session today, July 7. The candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation course exam 2023 held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 can download their results from the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: When and where to download?

Visit the ICAI website, icai.nic.in Click on the 'CA Foundation June 2023 results link' It will take you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number and click on submit Check and download the result for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the ICAI CA Foundation exam, a candidate will have to secure minimum of 40% marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 percent will be able to pass the exam.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 direct download link

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: What do to if not satisfied with the results?

According to the CA regulations 1988, there is no provision of improvement of result in foundation exam. Those who have passed the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 exam once are not eligible to apply again.

CA Foundation June Result 2023: How to download via SMS?

Candidates can also check their results through SMS by typing a new text message- CAFND Roll Number, and send it to 57575.

CA Foundation June Result 2023: Details on Scorecard?

Candidates can check name of the candidate, marks obtained by them, their roll number, overall marks, along with their passing status on their scorecards.