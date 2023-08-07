Monday, August 07, 2023
     
  ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: June scorecards likely to be released today at 9 PM, check latest updates
Updated on: August 07, 2023 16:45 IST
ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result today

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live, ICAI CA foundation June result 2023: The CA foundation course results for May/June 2023 will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, August 7. Applicants who took the examinations will be able to view their results on the icai.org official website.

Candidates should note that if the results are not released today, it is expected to be released tomorrow, August 8 by 10 am, according to an official statement. The candidates have been advised to keep their roll numbers, date of birth and other details handy to check their scorecards. Check more latest updates in the blog given below.

 

 

  • Aug 07, 2023 4:45 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CA Foundation June Result 2023: How many marks required for distinction?

    Candidates who will secure 70% or above will be declared pass with distinction on their scorecards. 

  • Aug 07, 2023 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: What is the expected date?

    The results is expected to be released either today (August 7) or August 8.

  • Aug 07, 2023 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 LIVE: How to download?

    1. Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org
    2. Click on the notification link that reads,'ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023' 
    3. It will take you to the login page where you need to login with your roll number and password
    4. The result will appear on the screen
    5. Candidates can download ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 and save it for future reference

     

