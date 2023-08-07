ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: June scorecards likely to be released today at 9 PM, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result today

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live, ICAI CA foundation June result 2023: The CA foundation course results for May/June 2023 will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, August 7. Applicants who took the examinations will be able to view their results on the icai.org official website.

Candidates should note that if the results are not released today, it is expected to be released tomorrow, August 8 by 10 am, according to an official statement. The candidates have been advised to keep their roll numbers, date of birth and other details handy to check their scorecards. Check more latest updates in the blog given below.