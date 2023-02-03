Follow us on Image Source : ICAI (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: Result Out! Check here direct link to download

ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for the ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 exam can check and download their result from the official website. The direct link to check the result has been provided here.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022, Click Here.

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: Where to check results?

The candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 exam can check their results on the websites provided here.

icai.org

Icai.nic.in

As per some news reports, the merit list and other details will be released anytime soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated with the latest developments.