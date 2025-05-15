Haryana Board Result 2025: Here's how many schools record zero per cent pass rate in Class 12 Board exams The Haryana Board has compiled a list of 18 schools that failed to achieve the minimum pass mark in the Class 12 board exam and has submitted the report to the Directorate of Education. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has compiled a list of performing and non-performing schools, followed by the declaration of class 12th board exam results. In the list, there are 100 underperforming schools, including 18 schools that have recorded a zero per cent pass rate in the exam. According to the BSEH chairman, Dr. Pawan Kumar, the overall pass percentage of the class 12th board exam for regular students in the class 12th board exam this year stood at 85.66 per cent, while the private students recorded at 63.21 per cent. He further added that the district-level analysis of percentages revealed shocking disparities.

18 schools record zero pass rate

Several schools failed to achieve even a 35 per cent pass rate, with 18 institutions recording zero success in the exam. The board has submitted the report to the Directorate of Education for necessary action.

Dr. Kumar stated that one school had 13 students, with none passing, and in most other schools with zero results, the number of examinees ranged from 1 to 2, with disappointing outcomes. This indicates a significant lack of educational achievement in some schools.

Board urges dirctorate to take suitable measures

The board has asked the directorate to take suitable measures, including possible disciplinary action against the teachers in these poorly performing institutions. A copy of the report was submitted to the Ministry of Education, indicating the seriousness of the issue, as per the report published by TOI. The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana chairman has recommended mandatory orientation and training for teachers in underperforming schools, emphasising the importance of parent-teacher-student engagement.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result Overview

The Haryana Board has announced the class 12 exam results on May 13. In 2025, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.66%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 89.41%, while it is 81.86% for boys. This means girls scored 7.55 per cent higher than boys. In Arts stream, the pass percentage was 85.31%, in Science, it was 83.05%, and in Commerce, it was the highest at 92.20%.