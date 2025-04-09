CBSE opens CAMC portal for LOC 2025 corrections, here's what can be edited CBSE has opened the CBSE LOC data correction window. Schools can make necessary corrections to student data before the final date. Check details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction portal for the list of candidates (LOC) 2025 data from tomorrow onwards, April 9, 2025. Schools can edit the details in the student's particulars by visiting the official website of CAMC. The last date for correcting particulars in the CBSE LOC data is April 17, 2025.

Before submitting the CBSE LOC data 2025, the schools are required to ensure the spelling of student, mother and father names are as per the school records. The date of birth of the student matches the official documents like admission or withdrawal register.

What details can be edited in the LOC?

The board has asked schools to make corrections to the student's data if required. No corrections will be accepted after the due date. The following fields in the CBSE LOC data are editable. Schools can make these corrections by visiting the official website of CAMC, cbseit. in. The board has informed schools that previous correction requests can now be re-submitted through the CAMC portal. If a request is rejected, no changes will be allowed. Here are the details that can be corrected in the form.

Type of request for corrections, updations Actions by RO Mother and father name interchange Permitted Name correction for candidate and mother, father Only minor corrections are permitted Father, mother's names completely changed Not Permitted F_L_Code correction (Improvement to full subject) Permitted ROs will satisfy the eligibility criteria Photo correction (seems already done prior to examinations) Permitted Date of Birth (DOB) correction Permitted only as per rules and based on supporting documents Updation in single child field Permitted Category change (Gen to OBC) Not Permitted Gender correction (only if a mistake in male, female) Gender correction not permitted in case of gender change Permitted

Application Fee

The processing fee Rs 1,000 per candidate will be charged for correction in the record of the regular candidates. This fee will be deposited by the schools to the regional office concerned. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.