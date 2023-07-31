CBSE Compartment 2023 Result: When and where to check class 10th, 12th scores?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Compartment 2023 Result for classes 10th, 12th will be announced soon.

CBSE Compartment 2023 Result, CBSE Compartment 2023 Result for class 10, 12: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment exam. Once it is declared, students and parents will be able to download CBSE Compartment Result 2023 from the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

Usually, the board releases the result within 10 to 15 days of the compartment exam. According to past trends, the result is expected to be released anytime. The board had conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22 while Class 12 compartment exams were held on July 17.

Once the results are out, the students will be able to get the original mark sheet from their respective schools. When reviewing CBSE compartment exam marksheets, students must look for a few things, including the correct spelling of the student's name, the application number, the subject names and spellings, the total marks, the percentage calculation, the subject-specific marks, and the school name. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download CBSE Compartment 2023 Result for class 10, 12.

CBSE Compartment 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in Click on the compartment result link It will take you to a new window where you need to click on the respective class result link Then, a login window will appear on the screen Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on search The respective result will appear on the screen Download CBSE Compartment 2023 Result for class 10, 12 and save it for future reference

CBSE Compartment 2023 Result: What if the official website is not accessible?

The students can also access their results through Digilocker app. They would have to go on official website of digilocker or download the app on their phone. Then, sign up using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number, and select CBSE result link. Then, they would have to enter the roll number, date of birth, and click on the search. CBSE Compartment 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

Students would have the another option if their internet service is not operational, they can send a text message to CBSE to get their individual marks. They would have to Type CBSE10 or CBSE12 with roll number and Send the SMS to 7738299899. Then, they will receive a text message with all your result details.