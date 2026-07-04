CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 soon; check direct links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 second board exam result 2026 will be announced soon. The students can check and download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF. To download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear Class 10 second board exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 10 exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear Theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.

For details on CBSE 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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