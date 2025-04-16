CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 soon: Check expected date, how to download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be announced soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who appeared in the CBSE exam 2025 can download their results using their credentials on the login page. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of classes 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared in the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 can be accessed at cbse.gov.in.

According to previous trends, CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 is expected to be announced in the month of May. However, the exact date and time of releasing the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 is not confirmed. Once announced, students will be able to download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 using their roll number and other details on the login page.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: Result dates over the years

2024: May 13

2023: May 12

2022: July 22 This year, CBSE concluded the class 10th exams on March 18, while the class 12 exams ended on April 4, 2025. Students will be able to download results by following the easy steps given below. This year, CBSE concluded the class 10th exams on March 18, while the class 12 exams ended on April 4, 2025. Students will be able to download results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials and submit.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 for future reference.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 via DigiLocker?

Visit the official website or download the app on your phone

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, school code, and other details.

You will receive an OTP on your registered number.

Now, enter your generated OTP and access the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 in the 'Documents' section.

Additionally, students can download their results via other authorized platforms such as Umang app, available for both android and iOS users. Students can visit the official website of CBSE for latest updates.