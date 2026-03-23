BSEB inter scorecard 2026 via App: List of Bihar Board result Apps to download scorecard

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 result 2026. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams can check and download their BSEB inter scorecard through the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. In addition to the official websites, students can also access their BSEB 12th result 2026 through mobile applications.

These apps provide an alternative and convenient way to check the Bihar Board inter scorecard, especially when official websites experience heavy traffic or slow response. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted between February 2 and 13. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

BSEB inter scorecard 2026 via App: List of apps

Students can download Bihar Board result apps from the Google Play Store to check their Class 12 results. Some commonly used apps include the official Bihar Board app and other trusted result-hosting applications. These apps allow students to quickly access their scorecards without repeatedly refreshing websites during peak hours.

Students are advised to download only verified and trusted apps to avoid misinformation or data security issues.

How to check BSEB 12th result 2026 via mobile apps

To download and access the BSEB inter scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 12th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 12 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference

Details mentioned on BSEB 12th scorecard 2026

The BSEB inter scorecard 2026 will include important details such as candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

For more updates on Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026, students should regularly visit the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.