BSEB inter scorecard 2026: How to download Bihar Board 12th scorecard via Digilocker

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 result 2026. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams can check and download their BSEB inter scorecard through the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from the official websites, students can also access their BSEB 12th scorecard 2026 through DigiLocker.

This provides a secure and convenient way to download digital marksheets without facing issues like website slowdown during peak result hours. The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted between February 2 and 13. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

How to download BSEB inter scorecard 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their Bihar Board Class 12 scorecard through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section

Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Click on Class 12 marksheet or scorecard link

Enter required details such as roll number or year

BSEB 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use

Why use DigiLocker to download BSEB 12th result 2026

DigiLocker allows students to securely store and access official documents anytime. The digital marksheet available on DigiLocker is considered valid and can be used for admissions and verification purposes. It also reduces dependency on physical copies and ensures easy access when needed.

Details mentioned on BSEB 12th scorecard 2026

The BSEB inter scorecard 2026 will include important details such as candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

For more updates on Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026, students should visit the official websites - interbiharboard.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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