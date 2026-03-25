BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2026 likely by March 27: Sources

Patna:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 by Friday, March 27, sources told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board Class 10 exam result 2026 once released, students can check matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Over 15 lakh (15,12,687) students appeared for BSEB matric exam held between February 17 and 25, 2026.

Last year, Bihar Board 12th result was announced on March 25, while Class 10 result on March 29, there is a four day gap between Class 10 and 12 result declaration. BSEB 10th result 2026 websites and links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, other details.

BSEB 10th result dates of past 6 years

2025 - March 29

2024- March 31

2023- March 31

2022- March 31

2021- April 5

2020- May 26.

BSEB inter result out

BSEB Bihar Board inter Class 12 exam result was declared on March 23, a total of 85.19 per cent students cleared the inter, Class 12 exam successfully this year. The female students have outperformed male students, the pass percentage of girls was 86.23 per cent while boys was 84.09 per cent.

In science, Aditya Prakash Aman secured the first rank with 96.20 per cent, while in commerce, Aditi Kumari topped with 96 per cent and Nishu Kumari in Arts with 95.80 per cent.

For details on BSEB 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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