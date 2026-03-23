BSEB 12th result 2026: Girls dominate the topper list, 19 of 26 rank holders female

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 result 2026, with girls emerging as the standout performers this year. In a significant trend, 19 out of the top 26 rank holders across streams are female students, highlighting a strong performance by girls in the Bihar Board Intermediate exams.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 12 exams between February 2 and 13, and declared results within 25 days, continuing its record of timely announcements. Over 13.04 lakh students appeared for the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 85.19 per-cent

BSEB inter result 2026: Girls dominate topper list

Across science, commerce, and arts streams, female students secured a majority of the top ranks. Out of the top five rank holders in each stream, girls consistently outperformed boys, both in terms of marks and representation.

In the science stream, Sakshi Kumari and Sapna Kumari secured top ranks with 95.80 per-cent, while in commerce and arts too, multiple female candidates featured prominently among the highest scorers.

This strong showing aligns with the overall trend where girls recorded a higher pass percentage (86.23) compared to boys (84.09), reinforcing their academic edge in the state.

Toppers across streams

In science, Aditya Prakash Aman secured the first rank with 96.20%, while in commerce, Aditi Kumari topped with 96%. In arts, Nishu Kumari secured the top position with 95.80%. A total of 26 students secured positions in the top five ranks across all three streams, with female students accounting for a clear majority.

The increasing presence of girls among toppers reflects improving access to education and targeted government initiatives supporting female education in Bihar. Schemes aimed at encouraging girls’ schooling and retention are now showing visible results in academic outcomes.

The BSEB Class 12 result 2026 not only highlights academic performance but also signals a broader shift towards gender parity in education.

Students can check and download their scorecards on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.