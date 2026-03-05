BSEB 10th, 12th Result Date 2026: When will Bihar Board announce Class 10, 12 results?

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Class 10, 12 results 2026 this month. On the basis of past years' trends, students can expect their Class 10 and 12 results 2026 by March-end. Last year, BSEB matric (Class 10) result was announced on March 29, while inter (12th) result got out on March 25. The BSEB 10th and 12th students can check results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, once announced.

BSEB 10th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 29

2024- March 31

2023- March 31

2022- March 31

2021- April 5

2020- May 26.

BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 25

2024 - March 23

2023 - March 21

2022 - March 16

2021 - March 26

2020 - March 24.

BSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

The students can check BSEB 10th, 12th result 2026 on the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 10th, 12th passing marks

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.

For details on BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

