After Toxic delay, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh preponed by a week; to clash with Dhurandhar 2

New Delhi:

A day after the makers of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups postponed the film's release, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh have decided to preponed their film by a week. The Telugu action-comedy-drama is directed by Harish Shankar and stars Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was originally scheduled for release on March 26, 2026. With the new date, the film will now clash with Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh preponed by a week

Sharing the announcement poster for the new release date, the production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark massive celebrations at the box office. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th (sic)." Take a look below:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh to clash with Dhurandhar 2

The March 19 box office window is considered significant as it coincides with festivals like Ugadi, Eid, and Gudi Padwa. As the makers of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups postponed the film's release due to uncertainty in the Middle East, leaving Dhurandhar 2 with a solo release. However, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has now taken the slot and is set to clash with Aditya Dhar's directorial.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Production details

The Telugu film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is produced by Y Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman, with cinematography is done by Ayananka Bose.

