ICSE, ISC result date 2026: When will CISCE announce Class 10, 12 results?

New Delhi:

The ongoing Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam 2026 will be concluded on March 30, while Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam on April 6, 2026. The students who had appeared for the ICSE, ISC exams 2026 can expect their Class 10, 12 results between April-end and first week of May. Last year, the ICSE, ISC results was announced on April 30, while in 2024, the ICSE, ISC results got out on May 6. The ICSE, ISC results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC result dates of past 6 years

2025 - April 30

2024- May 6

2023- May 14

2022- July 17

2021- July 24

2020- July 10.

ICSE, ISC Results Websites 2026

ICSE, ISC result websites are - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf

The students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSE, ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ICSE, ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.