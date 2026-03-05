Haryana Rajya Sabha race turns dramatic with independent candidate Satish Nandal's entry

Chandigarh:

Haryana’s upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for two seats have taken an unexpected turn with the entry of an independent candidate, adding intrigue to what initially appeared to be a straightforward contest. Independent candidate Satish Nandal arrived to file his nomination papers on Thursday, accompanied by a few independent MLAs, signalling a potential twist in the electoral arithmetic.

Three Independent MLAs — Savitri Jindal, Devender Kadyan, and Rajesh June — have reportedly extended their support to Satish Nandal. Nandal said that he currently holds the position of Vice President in the BJP. He added that the scrutiny process will take place tomorrow, after which the situation will become clear.

Nandal further stated that they will approach all 90 legislators to seek their support.

The Congress Party has nominated Kamarvir Boudh, a prominent Scheduled Caste leader, as its candidate from the state. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded former Karnal Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia. Bhatia is regarded as a close confidant of former Haryana CM and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Initially, both major parties were expected to cruise to victory. The BJP commands the support of 48 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has the backing of 37 legislators, making the outcome for their respective nominees appear largely assured.

However, the entry of a third contender has added a layer of uncertainty and political interest to the race, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the contest.

The Election Commission of India announced elections for 37 seats of the Rajya Sabha. These seats are becoming vacant because the terms of current members end in April 2026.

Congress announces six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Besides Boudh, the Congress Party on Thursday nominated five other members of the party to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress renominated Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam, two of its sitting MPs, from Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Anurag Sharma, CM Sukhu’s close aide has been nominated from Himachal Pradesh for the biennial elections to be held on March 16.

From Tamil Nadu, where the party was given a Rajya Sabha seat by the ruling DMK, the party has fielded M Christopher Tilak.

For the second seat in Telangana, the party has fielded Vem Narender Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

State-wise seats

Maharashtra- 7

Tamil Nadu- 6

West Bengal- 5

Bihar- 5

Odisha- 4

Assam- 3

Telangana- 2

Chhattisgarh- 2

Haryana- 2

The voting for the high-stakes election will take place on March 16.