BSEB 10th, 12th compartment results 2024: Scrutiny registration from June 2, details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to start the registration process for scrutiny of the Bihar Board Class 10th, and 12th special and compartment exam 2024 answer sheet. As per the announcement, the registration process will begin on June 2. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks in BSEB 10th, 12th special, compartment exam 2024 can apply for scrutiny from the official websites - intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com, or biharboaronline.bihar.gov.in.

To apply for scrutiny, students will have to use their roll number, roll code, and date of birth. The last date to apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheet is June 6. As per the officials, Students can apply for one or more subjects of Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate special and compartment result 2024 to get rechecked. To apply, the students will have to pay an amount of Rs 120. The updated marks will be informed to the students through online mode.

BSEB Class 10 and 12 : How to apply?

1. Visit the official websites - intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com, or biharboaronline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on the link 'Application form for scrutiny'.

3. Enter all the required details - roll number, registration number, and roll code.

4. Then, log in using the application ID.

5. Select the subjects for scrutiny.

6. After selecting the subjects, click on the option 'fee payment'. and pay the scrutiny fee.

The committee will review the answer sheets of the candidates who applied and paid the application fee. In case of any discrepancies during scrutiny, the marks will be adjusted accordingly.

In case the marks of the scrutinized answer sheet are higher than the previously recorded marks, then the higher marks will be accepted and the original marks will remain if no discrepancy is found. In case the scrutinized marks are lower, then the correct marks will be accepted by the committee. The Bihar Board announced the class 10th results on March 31 and class 12 on February 12. The overall pass percentage of the classes 10th, and 12th stood at 82.91% and 87.21 percent respectively.